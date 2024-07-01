All Knicks

Mitchell Robinson Responds After Isaiah Hartenstein Leaves Knicks

The New York Knicks will have a new starting center after Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are reacting to the unfortunate news that came Monday morning as Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the players impacted the most by Hartenstein's departure is Mitchell Robinson, the only center with a guaranteed contract currently on the roster.

Robinson took to Instagram, leaving a cryptic picture and caption on his story.

"Got something cooking up just wait," Robinson's post read.

Robinson was the starting center at the beginning of the season, but an ankle injury required surgery and kept him on the sidelines for nearly four months. He returned in late March off the bench and participated in six games for the Knicks playoff run. However, in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, Robinson tweaked his ankle, forcing him out of the rest of the series. Robinson then opted for another surgery on the ankle.

The social media post could be coincidental as nothing directly connects his story to the Hartenstein news, but the timing is awfully suspicious. The Knicks will likely go into next season with Robinson back in the starting lineup alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Julius Randle. He's New York's best option currently given the situation.

Robinson started all but 13 of his appearances over the past three seasons before the 2023-24 campaign, so it's a role he's used to. That being said, he has expressed frustration in the past with his role, which focused more on his defense than offense. However, with a roster able to contend for the NBA Finals and several other offensive weapons on the floor, perhaps Robinson will be excited about the opportunity that could be presented in front of him.

Robinson could also be included in an upcoming trade as the Knicks look to re-shuffle the deck following the Bridges trade. Maybe he's "cooking up" a more formal trade request that will give him the opportunity to be more of a contributor for another team on the offensive end.

Either way, Robinson is facing a big offseason for his personal growth and Knicks fans should be intrigued by what he's cooking.

