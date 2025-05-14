Knicks Take Big 12 Forward in Mock Draft
The New York Knicks are focused in the playoffs right now, but the NBA Draft is inching closer after the league held its annual lottery this week.
The Knicks don't have their first-round pick after trading it to the Brooklyn Nets last summer in the deal that netted them Mikal Bridges, but New York still has a second-rounder to work with at No. 50 overall.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Knicks selected Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams.
"Despite having an off night against Arkansas, Darrion Williams still came up big late with a game-winning drive and followed by scoring 23 points against Florida," Wasserman wrote.
"He has scouts divided entering the predraft process, as there is love for his shotmaking, passing and post-up offense and questions about his athletic limitations and reliance on using strength."
"His offensive versatility should ultimately be a big enough draw in the second round."
Williams drew a comparison to that of Kevin McCullar Jr., who was chosen by the Knicks in the second round of last year's draft.
He proved himself during the NCAA Tournament as a top contributor for one of the best teams in March Madness, earning him an invite to the NBA Combine.
Williams could return to school for one more season, but if he projects to be a second-round pick in the draft, he may decide to go pro instead.
The Knicks likely won't have much room for a second-round prospect to get much playing time, but the team could find someone to develop in hopes of having them become a contributor for the team a few years down the line. A player like Williams would get a lot of playing time with the Westchester Knicks before joining the NBA club.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!