Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Offers Heartfelt Message For Injured Rival
Metropolitan support for injured Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum continues to pour in as the New York Knicks' conference semifinal playoff series with the defending champions continues.
Knicks superfan and actor Ben Stiller is among the latest wearers of Manhattan's blue and orange to offer condolences and well wishes to Tatum, the green star who is out forat least the rest of this season after enduring a devastating non-contact injury during Game 4 of the series on Monday night.
"Wishing a speedy and full recovery to a brilliant player and really kind person," the "Dodgeball" star said in an X post quoting the Celtics' reveal that Tatum had undergone successful surgery on his Achilles tendon. "As intense as every Knick fan was rooting for the team, no one ever wants to see this. That was an amazing game because Tatum was at his best, and entertaining us all. Much love and respect."
The Knicks own a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set with the Celtics but that's far from the fault of Tatum, who leads Boston in almost every major category in the series. Tatum kept Boston in Game 4, leading all participants with 42 points and engaging in a furious backcourt battle with Knicks captain Jalen Brunson prior to his departure.
Tatum left the game with 2:58 remaining and required assistance from Celtics staffers to leave the floor. As he passed the Knicks bench, the New Yorkers offered him a round of applause while many fans in the Madison Square Garden stands paused their jubilation to offer Tatum a respectful send-off. The Knicks themselves continued to offer warm thoughts for Tatum in the aftermath of their latest triumph.
"You hate that that happened," Josh Hart said (h/t SNY). "The NBA's a brotherhood, so praying for him, that he's good physically ... but more important, mentally."
