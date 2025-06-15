No. 50 Pick History Gives Knicks Hope
The New York Knicks have the No. 50 overall pick in this month's NBA Draft, which doesn't usually yield strong results.
Last year, Enrique Freeman was the No. 50 overall pick by the Indiana Pacers, and he played in just 22 games for the team over the course of his rookie year.
However, there have been some players chosen at this position who went on to have successful careers. Here's a look at three players in the 21st century drafted at No. 50 who had decent careers in the league.
Ryan Hollins, 2008
Hollins played four years in college at UCLA, and his age contributed to his fall in the draft. He was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats, who rostered him for the first two seasons of his career.
In his third NBA campaign, Hollins was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, which began his path as an NBA journeyman.
Hollins went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-16.
James Ennis III, 2013
Like Hollins, Ennis was a journeyman in the NBA. He played for nine teams in eight years, and started nine playoff games during his career in the league.
Ennis was viewed as a good culture player in many locker rooms across the league, proving to the Knicks that they can find someone of that caliber with their pick this summer.
Georges Niang, 2016
Niang is entering his 10th season in the league next year, and he's been part of three different organizations making the playoffs throughout his career.
He's turned into a top contributor for good teams in the league and has made close to $30 million in career earnings.
He's under contract with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2025-26 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!