Second-Round Pick Holds Value for Knicks
The New York Knicks have the No. 50 overall pick in this month's NBA Draft, which is a tough place to draft from to land a key player for the roster.
While it is difficult, the Knicks could still get a piece to their championship puzzle with the pick.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Knicks could get someone that can contribute soon for the team.
"The New York Knicks' first-round pick is owed to the Brooklyn Nets (along with many others) stemming from the Mikal Bridges trade," Swartz wrote.
"After having to forfeit their own second-rounder, the Knicks are left with a second from the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 50 overall).
"It's tough to see a player selected this late in the draft contributing in a meaningful way next year, although New York should have its sights set on a wing given the team's lack of depth at the position.
"This isn't a developmental situation, not for a team that just reached the Eastern Conference Finals and is going into next year knowing Jayson Tatum will miss the majority of the season for the Boston Celtics while recovering from a torn Achilles.
"The Knicks will target older wings who can play some minutes immediately."
New York doesn't have many draft assets over the next few years, so the team needs to capitalize on any opportunity it gets to inject some youth into the roster.
The player the Knicks take at No. 50, if they keep the pick, doesn't have to be a superstar. In fact, he shouldn't be expected to be one. He won't become the face of the franchise, but he can still contribute to the team's depth and add value as a role player coming off the bench in their rotation.
