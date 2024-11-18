OG Anunoby Steals Show, Mic In Knicks' Win
The Madison Square Garden buzzer didn't release anyone--not even New York Knicks broadcasters—from OG Anunoby's antics.
Anunoby wrapped up a working weekend in style, earning 24 points and eight rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. True to his stoic, defensive-first form, Anunoby wasn't impressed with his haul on the conventional box score, which he believed was a product of the other end.
"Definitely getting stops, running out, scoring in transition, our defense does our offense," Anunoby said in the immediate postgame interview with MSG Network's Alan Hahn. "That's a big key for us."
Perhaps surprisingly, Anunoby was not credited with any steals in Sunday's win but he did register one with zeroes on the clock, as he swiped the MSG-branded mic away from Hahn to address the thousands gathered at the Garden itself. Hahn did his best to maintain his hold on the mic but Anunoby was unrelenting.
"It definitely feels like a playoff game," Anunoby said of the raucous atmosphere that MSG visitors brought to the latest edition of the cross-borough rivalry on Sunday. "Our goals is to win each and every game, it doesn't matter who we're playing. That's our goal."
Hahn took the incident in stride, remarking that Anunoby "passes the mic, as well as rebounds, defense, and everything else." To Hahn's point, Anunoby has been on an offensive tear, averaging 22.4 points on over 56 percent from the field with seven rebounds in that same span. He has scored at least 20 in all but one game in that span. Over the first 13 games overall, Anunoby is averaging a career-best 17.5 points. To that point, 14.7 percent of Anunoby's field goal tries have been dunks, 13th among non-listed centers entering Monday night action according to Basketball Reference.
“There’s an awareness as to where he is because of the shooting. When he sees the back of his man’s head, he cuts. And he relocates extremely well,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau lauded, per Ian Begley of SNY. “The constant movement by him is huge for us.”
Transition via turnover afforded the Knicks 29 points between Sunday and the Knicks' narrower 124-122 triumph over the Nets two nights prior. Some of those tallies were earned via more showstopping antics from Anunoby, who wowed the Garden with his dramatic doubles. Though he was hardly swayed by the reveal (h/t SNY), Anunoby was informed that he is one of the top dunkers in the league, especially among non-centers.
Anunoby has an immediate chance to keep slamming, as the Knicks face the Washington Wizards on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
