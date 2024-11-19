Pacers Sign Knicks G League Center
The New York Knicks are saying goodbye to one of their developmental prospects in the G League.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers are signing Moses Brown, who was with the Knicks in training camp and was currently on their G League roster in Westchester.
Brown, 25, is a New York native that has bounced around the league since he went undrafted in 2019 out of UCLA. Brown has been with the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets throughout his five NBA seasons. And now he finds his way back to the midwest to join the Pacers.
Over the course of his career, Brown has averaged 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Now, he will look to make an impact for a Pacers team that has been devastated by injuries at the center position.
With Myles Turner out and Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman gone for the season with torn Achilles, Brown will have a chance to make an immediate impact in Indiana's frontcourt.
The Knicks and Pacers have already faced off twice this season, but the next contest between the two teams comes on Feb. 11.
