Knicks Injury Tracker: Towns In, McBride Still Out vs. Wizards
The New York Knicks' 2024-25 season is officially underway. While this has been billed as one of the most hopeful Knicks seasons in quite some time, injuries will nonetheless occur on the road to a potential title. New York, alas, is well-used to the concept, as last year's title run was partly derailed by various ailments to major players.
Keep track of the Knicks' medical happenings all season long here ...
Long-Term Injuries
Date
Player
Injury
Status
10/10
Mitchell Robinson
Ankle
Aiming for January Return
10/20
Precious Achiuwa
Hamstring
Re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks
Game-By-Game Injuries
11/18 vs. Wizards: TOWNS IN, MCBRIDE STILL OUT IN BACK-TO-BACK
The Knicks don't appear to have any issues with Karl-Anthony Towns but the same can't be said about their top man off the bench: Towns is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) but the Knicks have ruled Miles "Deuce" McBride (knee) out for the third consecutive game.
It was fair to doubt Towns' status after he landed on the small of his back following a collision with Noah Clowney during Sunday's win over Brooklyn. He walked with a bit of a wince for the rest of the game but was able to finish the 114-104 triumph. McBride, on the other hand, will continue to sit, likely giving way to continued use of backcourt rookie Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.
