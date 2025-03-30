Trail Blazers Lose Four Players Before Knicks Game
The New York Knicks are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers in their annual trip to Madison Square Garden, but not every visitor will get a chance to play on the NBA's most famous stage.
The Trail Blazers announced that center Deandre Ayton (Left Calf Strain), point guard Scoot Henderson (Concussion Protocol), two-way guard Bryce McGowens (Right Rib Fracture) and backup center Robert Williams III (Left Knee Injury Management) are all out against the Knicks.
On top of that, power forward Jerami Grant (Right Knee Inflammation) is doubtful, while point guard Anfernee Simons (Right Forearm Soreness) is listed as questionable.
This will put the Blazers in a bit of a bind against the Knicks, but it's nothing new for Portland. The Blazers have been dealing with injuries all year long, so the challenge is something that they have attacked before.
The Blazers are four games back of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with just two weeks to go in the regular season, so they need this win to keep their faint hopes of making the Play-In Tournament alive.
With Ayton out, rookie center Donovan Clingan is expected to draw another start, which would be his 30th of the season.
Henderson's absence would likely result in a larger opportunity for Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton, especially if Simons is also unable to go.
With Grant out, the Blazers should rely a lot on Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara to get things going on the wing for Portland.
As for the Knicks, they also aren't 100 percent healthy with Miles McBride, Jalen Brunson and Cam Payne all out with their respective injuries.
With both teams unhealthy, it will come down to the team's depths to pull out a big win at Madison Square Garden.
