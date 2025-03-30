Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Knicks Issue
The New York Knicks are heading to the playoffs for a third straight season, something that hasn't happened since 2011-13, when Carmelo Anthony led the team.
Anthony is no longer in the league, but he still keeps tabs on the Knicks, and he pointed out an interesting development with the team on his podcast.
On Mar. 12, Mikal Bridges made a comment about playing heavy minutes and the troubles that come with it.
“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,”Bridges said, per New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
“You’ll want that as a coach but also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 (minutes), 47."
The comments came two games after Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle sprain, which led to the tight rotation.
Anthony listened to that press conference and made an inference about Bridges.
“Mikal Bridges is tired," Anthony said on a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn. "This guy ain’t missing games since high school. Jalen Brunson ain’t say he’s tired but injuries will tell you that he’s fatigued, that you dealing with something. We just don’t have opportunities to take time away from the game to cater to these."
Bridges has played in all 547 games of his career, not including 39 playoff games with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. He'll likely add to that total this year, and nobody in the league is even in his stratosphere when it comes to consecutive games played.
This is a big reason why the Knicks traded a handful of first-round picks to acquire him, and they will need him to keep playing at this level with the postseason nearing.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!