Former Knicks Guard Due For Breakout
It's been a little over a year since the New York Knicks traded Quentin Grimes, but the shooting guard is beginning to find a rhythm.
Grimes has played for three teams since leaving the Knicks, but he appears to have a home with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks last month.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Chris Herring listed Grimes as a player with potential to break out next season.
"It might almost be unfair to place Grimes here, given the monster scoring performances he has been putting up with the 76ers of late. Yes, the Sixers are a chaotic mess, and yes, it's hard to identify anything tangible from what they're doing right now as they seek to keep their top-six-protected pick. But Grimes, 24, is in the midst of the best stretch of pro basketball he has played since his rookie season in 2021, averaging nearly 29 points per game through nine games in March. The fourth-year wing had never averaged more than 11.3 points per game in a season," ESPN writes.
"Grimes' usage rate of 25.9% since joining the Sixers might be hard to sustain once players such as Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are back and healthy next season. Still, anyone who can notch a 46-point showing with Philadelphia's stripped-down unit is potentially worth having around, even in a smaller role. (Grimes will be a restricted free agent this summer.) These recent breakout games are the types of performances that the Knicks, Pistons and Mavs desperately wanted Grimes to show when he was wearing their respective uniforms."
Grimes' recent stretch is reminiscent of what Mikal Bridges was able to do with the Brooklyn Nets two years ago after being traded by the Phoenix Suns.
While Grimes still has a lot of obstacles to move through if he wants to be a top contributor for the long run, the talent he has been able to showcase is a result of hard work that began when he got to the league with the Knicks.
