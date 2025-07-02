Blazers Guard Could Sign With Knicks
The New York Knicks need to add another scorer in the backcourt during free agency this summer.
While Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride are expected to have the bulk of the minutes in the guard rotation, the Knicks could benefit from adding one or two more people to the team. New York doesn't have all the cap space in the world, so the team will need to look out for players who could be a bargain.
Bleacher Report writer Mo Dakhil listed Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton as a potential bargain in free agency.
"This past season, Banton averaged 8.3 points in 16.7 minutes per game, which translates to 18 points per 36 minutes. That is not far from what he did when he got 29 minutes a night, averaging 16.7 points in his first 30 games as a Blazer. At 6'9", he has promise as a defender with his body type," Dakhil wrote.
"Banton still has a way to go as a shooter, but he's a downhill driver who finishes well at the rim. He is the perfect candidate for a team to take a flier on."
The Blazers have a ton of guards, so the chances of the Canadian fifth-year pro coming back to the pacific northwest is slim. Portland has Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster already.
The Knicks might not be the place where Banton will play the most out of his options, but if he is seeking a championship opportunity, New York could fit the bill.
Banton would play throughout the regular season, but would unlikely be part of the Knicks playoff rotation unless an injury took place.
That being said, Banton is a talented player and the Knicks need depth, so he should be someone the front office does its homework on.
