Pressure Mounting For Knicks Center

The New York Knicks center should begin to feel some pressure as he works towards a return from injury.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are entering a crucial part of their regular season schedule, and they need all hands on deck with just under two weeks before the trade deadline.

For injured center Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to play in a game this season as he is recovering from offseason ankle surgery, the pressure is certainly beginning to pile up.

"He hasn't played a game yet this season, but center Mitchell Robinson -- still rehabbing from ankle surgery last May -- figures to be a factor in one of two ways," ESPN analyst Chris Herring writes.

"He'll either contribute as a badly needed rim protector for an underwhelming defense (and as an offensive rebounder in a heavily spaced offense), or he could be used as a trade candidate to get a player who can reliably provide bench depth. One way or another, Robinson's value will help determine whether the Knicks can contend for a title."

The Knicks have long been waiting for Robinson's return, hoping that it would add depth for a team that is limited in resources to be able to trade with other teams. However, his lack of time on the court should be of concern for the Knicks.

The Knicks cannot afford to waste a year of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in their primes to wait for a backup center and whether or not he can play 10 minutes per game off the bench.

The Knicks want to be patient with Robinson, but that patience may soon run out if his return timeline continues to be pushed back like it has over the past several months.

Robinson isn't expected to play when the Knicks host the Sacramento Kings tomorrow at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

