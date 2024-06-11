Reggie Miller Slams Knicks - Again
Miller Time keeps getting longer for the New York Knicks.
Retired metropolitan nemesis Reggie Miller continues to invoke the all-too-recent memories of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals, which saw his Indiana Pacers dispose of the Knicks in seven games. Miller's Indianapolis career is perhaps best-known for his recurring postseason get-togethers with the Knicks, as the two sides met six times between 1993 and 2000, evenly splitting those playoff showdowns.
Though Miller previously insisted he had "nothing to do" with the series considering his long-standing retirement, he has no apparent issue bringing it up, doing so on the latest episode of The Mark Jackson Show.
"This is why I can’t stand the Knicks, because, to be the frontrunners, they think they are God’s gift to basketball," Miller chided. "Fine, you can think that all you want. But don’t frontrun when you guys are up, and then you guys want to talk stuff because the whole (series) was great."
The sixth-seeded Pacers took the latest edition of the postseason rivalry, topping the shorthanded Knicks in seven games. New York jumped out to a 2-0 series lead but an expansive list of injuries finally dragged them too far down, partially forcing them to drop four of the next five, including a 130-109 defeat in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
Miller continued to take issue with his return to MSG: called upon by TNT to serve as color commentator for Game 2, Miller was serenaded with chants of "f*** you Reggie" as they closed in on a major victory. Knicks star Josh Hart humorously walked up to Miller to inform him of the developments, his relay caught on Miller's open mic.
“Where gasoline was poured on it, is when Josh came over to me. I don’t think there was anything malicious, I think he was trying to be funny, but it was an open mic," Miller remarked. "So when he came over, I didn’t know what he was gonna say. But for him to pour gasoline on this saying, because all you heard on the mic was him saying, ‘F you,’ so people thought that he just came over to me and said, ‘F you,’ which wasn’t the case."
Considering the way the Knicks and Pacers are currently situated, a rivalry revival could well loom on the horizon. Don't expect Knicks fans, however, to change their tune on Miller.
