Rejuvenated Knicks Turn in More Clutch Heroics

THIS IS INSANE. #Knicks



4th quarter points through first 10 games of one NBA Playoffs since 1997:



2025 | Jalen Brunson | 102 points

2003 | Kobe Bryant | 100 points

2001 | Kobe Bryant | 100 points

2023 | Stephen Curry | 99 points

2008 | Kobe Bryant | 99 points pic.twitter.com/jtURKqt3tq