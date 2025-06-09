Report: Mavericks Deny Knicks' Jason Kidd Request
The Dallas Mavericks have apparently had quite enough of losing names to the New York Knicks.
Reports from NBA insiders Marc Stein and James Edwards III effectively remove Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd from consideration for the Knicks' empty head coaching spot, as each claims that North Texas management is unlikely to grant New York permission for an interview to replace the ousted Tom Thibodeau.
“Dallas ... can simply refuse to grant the Knicks permission to speak with Kidd once formally asked," Stein said in his latest newsletter. "I've heard from a few well-placed observers this week who believe that the Mavericks would ultimately do just that."
"There has yet to be any contact as of Monday morning, per a Mavericks team source," Edwards concurred for The Athletic. "When that time comes, per multiple league sources, the expectation is that the Mavericks will deny that request."
Thus potentially ends the Knicks' pursuit of Kidd before it truly begins, denying them a chance to reunite the Hall-of-Fame point guard with Jalen Brunson. The two previously collaborated on a surprise run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, a trek that more or less served as Brunson's official breakout.
The Knicks' recent run of prosperity has been partly paved by the efforts of several former Mavericks, including Brunson, who signed with New York in the summer of 2022. The saga created a bit of animosity between New York and Dallas, with the latter's complaints about the hire of Brunson's father Rick as an assistant coach leading to a tampering investigation that eventually cost the Knicks a second-round draft pick.
New York also brought in several members of the North Texas training staff to mingle with its own and the group was recently feted for its work during the 2024-25 season.
