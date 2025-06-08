Jalen Brunson Bids Knicks Coach Farewell on Instagram
The New York Knicks captain saluted his departed major on Instagram.
Jalen Brunson used the social media platform to bid head coach Tom Thibodeau farewell, commemorating their working relationship with a photo of the two taken during a Knicks game. Brunson attached no caption, letting two emojis—that of a heart and fingers crossed—do the talking.
If any Knick needed, or needs, to be talked into the idea of letting Thibodeau go, it's probably Brunson, who frequently sang the five-year Knicks boss' praises upon his Manhattan arrival in 2022.
The two collaborated in the Knicks' return to Association prominence, getting to the playoffs in each of their three seasons together. Alongside champions Denver and Boston, the Brunson/Thibodeau Knicks are one of three teams to win at least one playoff series in each of the last three postseasons. Their final year together ended with the Knicks' first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000.
"I'll say, Individually, he's meant a lot to my career," Brunson said before these playoffs tipped off in video from SNY. "There's a lot of players who can say they've definitely benefited from Tom Thibodeau in his career. But I think, as a team, we're always in a position where we compete in the postseason, since I've been here. He's a very prepared individual. He's done a lot for my career. So I'm always looking to support him. Always. Even when he annoys me, always."
Brunson will now work for the fourth head coach of his NBA career, as the Knicks' next boss will join Thibodeau, Rick Carlisle, and Jason Kidd on the list of captain supervisors. Multiple reports have stated that Brunson's former college boss, Jay Wright, is not in contention, as the former Villanova oversee is enjoying retirement and his new work at CBS Sports.
