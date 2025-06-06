Insider Expects Knicks to Be Active and Aggressive
The latest Manhattan renovation project could be staged by the New York Knicks between 7th and 8th Avenue.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks have had "internal meetings" that hint at being "very active and aggressive" when it comes to making roster adjustments this offseason. The potential edict comes shortly after the Knicks were eliminated from championship contention with a 4-2 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
"If the last year-and-a-half is any indication, Knicks president Leon Rose has gone out and gotten OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns," Charania said on a Monday edition of "SportsCenter" (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I expect him to be just as aggressive this offseason, whether it's a landmark player that you could bring in or definitely depth on that bench."
This season saw the Knicks end one of the more glaring droughts on their ledgers, as they reached the conference final round for the first time since 2000. But falling to the fourth-ranked Pacers again could no doubt have New York seeking high-profile reinforcements as they seek to end the most dire denial of all, as the Knicks have now gone 52 consecutive years without a championship.
Charania mentioned that franchise face and the front office are "fully supportive" of head coach Tom Thibodeau, with the most potential work set to come to the roster this offseason.
"I do expect them to be very active and aggressive on the roster," Charania reiterated.
Any seismic move on the Knicks ledgers would likely have to give away some sort of name-brand talent: most of the team's immediate draft capital is gone after dealing most of it away to trade for Bridges and Towns, which will likely force New York to dip into its expansive veteran pool for noticeable additions.
