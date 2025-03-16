Knicks Exec. Gets Major Praise From Owner, Stars
The New York Knicks have come into bloom under Leon Rose.
Once known as an agent to the basketball stars, Rose has been the de facto man in charge of the Knicks' basketball operations since 2020. The former face of Creative Artist Agency's sports division, Rose has revamped the Knicks' roster to feature prominent names such as OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more.
While the ultimate prize has yet to be yielded, the Knicks are undoubtedly in a better place than they started when they hired Rose shortly before the cancellation of the 2019-20 campaign. Team owner James Dolan discussed such progress during his recent appearance on the "Roommates Show" podcast, hosted by two of his star acquisitions, Brunson and Hart.
"We were coming out of an era where we were down that progression," Dolan recalled of the process that hired Rose. "I did a lot of thinking about the team and about the league and how to try and be successful. It really seemed to me that the difference between the teams that are successful and the ones that aren't successful is the talent inside the team."
"The hardest thing to do, particularly in the NBA, is to attract talent," Dolan continued. "So who would be the best guy you could find in order to bring talent to your team? Well, at the time, who was the number one basketball agent in the NBA? Mr. Leon Rose."
Rose's lengthy list of clients included Carmelo Anthony, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, and Chris Paul. Before James left to work with his close friend Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, Rose helped facilitate his first NBA contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the eventual team-up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami.
Dolan recalled that his initial conversation with Rose about the role of Knicks president was "short" and forever changed the course of Manhattan basketball history.
Brunson has been dealing with Rose since he was an infant: Rose represented his father and current Knicks assistant coach Rick during his own NBA career and is also Jalen's godfather. Brunson recalled Rose being somewhat nervous about accepting Dolan's offer but the prime basketball location made acceptance a "no-brainer."
"I remember he was excited," Brunson said. "He's done a good job, and I'm happy for him because, you seem him in the element he's in now, he looks so comfortable. He's been doing a great job."
Entering Saturday play, the Knicks have posted a .566 winning percentage since Rose took over in March 2020. That's good for the ninth-best tally in the NBA and fifth-best in the Eastern Conference.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!