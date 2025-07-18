Should Knicks Take Flier on Former Top Pick?
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league could see the return of a former top selection in the NBA Draft.
Victor Oladipo, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has been out of the league since 2023 due to injuries, but he could be making a return soon.
Now, Oladipo could be making a triumphant return to the league.
"Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game in 2023 with the Miami Heat, when he tore his left patellar tendon in a playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time All-Star, 33, was part of a well-attended private workout in Las Vegas on Monday morning, with a large contingent of NBA and European teams attending. Oladipo played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros. Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote.
"The No. 2 pick in the 2013 draft, Oladipo was named the NBA's most improved player and made the All-NBA third team and All-Defensive team in 2018, a peak that was shortened by multiple knee injuries the following season. His long injury history has delayed his potential return, but there's currently some consideration around the league that he might eventually work his way into a roster spot, as teams finalize plans to round out their depth entering the fall."
A team like the Knicks could be the one to get Oladipo back into the league.
New York is looking for another backup wing or two that can contribute in multiple ways. Oladipo is someone who could fit the bill.
It would be a risk to take on someone like Oladipo, who has been prone to injuries in the past. However, the Knicks wouldn't need him for a massive role and if he pans out, the team's depth would be even better than before.
In an offseason that's been all about depth, signing Oladipo would be the move that makes the most sense.
