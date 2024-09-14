All Knicks

Should Knicks Trade Miles McBride?

Miles McBride could be someone the New York Knicks would trade.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks don't have many trade assets available, and there aren't many people the team wants to deal at this moment in time.

A lot can change during the regular season, but for now, the Knicks like everyone on their roster.

When the Brooklyn Nets and Knicks were negotiating the terms for their deal for Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride was seen as an option to be involved in the deal. However, the Knicks declined any offer that included McBride, mainly due to his improvement last season.

"McBride made the most of his opportunities last season, averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 40.7 percent shooting from three in his 14 starts," Bleacher Report contributor Greg Swartz writes.

McBride, 24, finally turned a corner for the Knicks in his third season, which led to a three-year, $13 million extension, which goes into effect this year. The contract that McBride is under might be one of the best value deals in the NBA at the moment, rivaling Jalen Brunson's deal. That's another reason why the Knicks don't want to trade McBride at the moment.

However, McBride is far from untouchable.

The Knicks have at least seven players ahead of McBride in the rotation and they drafted a backup point guard in the second round of this summer's draft in Tyler Kolek, who they are very high on. They also signed veteran Cam Payne to a one-year deal, making McBride's value take a slight hit. That being said, McBride is still set to be the Knicks' backup point guard.

McBride will likely be with the Knicks throughout the entirety of the season, but if a deal comes along that fills a more important need or nets a strong player that could be the final piece of the puzzle, a trade could happen.

