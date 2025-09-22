Should Knicks Trade Pacome Dadiet?
The New York Knicks are getting ready for the season but the trade block remains hot for one player in particular.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III believes there is still chatter about the possibility of trading second-year forward Pacome Dadiet.
"Talking to people in the league as of late, the name I keep hearing most is 20-year-old Pacôme Dadiet. I’ve gathered that the Knicks are entering camp with the idea of keeping [Malcolm] Brogdon and [Landry] Shamet, both of whom are on non-guaranteed deals, for the regular-season roster. That could change depending on how they perform, but that’s the vibe I’ve gotten," Edwards wrote.
Both Brogdon and Shamet are on non-guaranteed deals, making their futures uncertain. However, each of them make sense to keep for the roster.
In order to keep both, it means one player will have to leave. Dadiet may have the best trade value out of anyone left on the roster that the Knicks can afford to give up.
"To keep both, the Knicks would have to make a trade. Given Dadiet’s age, size (6-8, 210) and projected profile if his development shakes out, he has more value around the league than the likes of youngsters Tyler Kolek or Ariel Hukporti, according to people I’ve spoken with," Edwards wrote.
"That is why if the Knicks want to make room for the two veterans, trading Dadiet makes the most sense. I can’t imagine it would be for more than a second-round pick, but some league executives I’ve spoken with think his value is higher than that of Kolek or Hukporti."
Simply put, Dadiet just isn't on the same timeline as the Knicks right now. The 20-year-old was taken in the first round of last year's draft, but he spent a good chunk of his first NBA season in the G League with Westchester or the bench.
Granted, Tom Thibodeau was notorious for never giving rookies a ton of playing time, so things could change with Mike Brown in charge. However, if the Knicks are competing for a championship, Dadiet probably won't get a ton of playing time.
The Knicks need to ask themselves if they are a better team with Shamet, Brogdon or Dadiet. While Dadiet has the most upside and is under contract beyond the 2025-26 season, the Knicks could benefit more from the veterans as they compete for a championship now.
Therefore, the Knicks should at least listen to offers on Dadiet and see if there is anything worth it. If a team is willing to offer more than a second-round pick, it could behoove the Knicks to make the move and acquire more draft capital to use in future deals.
