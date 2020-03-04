AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/4: Spike Lee vs. James Dolan

Chris Molicki

-The Knicks have gone zero days since their last nonsense. After news broke that Spike Lee was asked to leave Madison Square Garden during last night's game against the Rockets, the Knicks quickly said that the issue was defused by James Dolan. However, Lee went on First Take this morning and told his side of the story.

You can read all about the situation by our own Howard Megdal here, and listen to his thoughts here on SI Now. Lee claims that he entered the arena with his ticket through the employee entrance as he always does. While in the elevator, security approached him and explained that the Garden's policy had changed, and that Lee had to leave the building and re-enter through a different entrance. When Lee refused to do so, security then said they would escort him back to his seat. James Dolan met with Lee later on, but apparently, nothing was resolved.

The Knicks PR department came out with a statement disputing Lee's words, saying he was creating a "false controversy" and was asked to use a different entrance multiple times. They even included a picture (that may have been shot on an iPhone 4) of Lee and Dolan shaking hands at the game. Lee then spoke to Sopan Deb of The New York Times and said the statement was a lie, and that he was never told about the entrance policy change. 

It appears both sides have an argument. Lee seems to be making quite a fuss about being asked to use a different entrance, a relatively inconsequential request from the Knicks. On the other hand, Lee is the most dedicated celebrity fan the Knicks have, and there were better ways to handle this and relay the information to him. When you combine this incident with Charles Oakley getting kicked out of the Garden a few years ago, it continues to add to the negative public perception of the Knicks and Dolan, whether that's fair or not. Lee said he will not be back at the Garden this season.

The Knicks got a new team president and arguably their best win of the season, and yet the Lee drama will likely overshadow it all. Why can't Knicks fans have nice things?

-Moving on to a positive note, the Knicks' young players are starting to percolate, as the great Walt Frazier would say. New York's prized rookie R.J. Barrett has began to assert himself, averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 50% shooting since the All-Star Break. Our own Lauren Russell talks about the rise of R.J., a storyline that Knicks fans would be wise to pay attention to as we hit the home stretch. 

Mitchell Robinson has also been showing off what he can do, leading to Rockets' center and former Knick Tyson Chandler bestowing heavy praise on the second-year big man. Robinson has recorded a double double in three of his last four games. 

Now more than ever, Knicks' fans desperately want to grasp onto their younger players for some sort of hope. You could say it's one of the first real opportunities for these kids to prove themselves. The Knicks hope they deliver.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Feud with Spike Lee Escalates

No, really, Knicks feud with Spike Lee escalates

Howard Megdal

Let's Talk About RJ Barrett

knicks news: RJ Barrett tied his career-best with 27 points Monday Night

Lauren Russell

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/3: Knicks Bully Rockets, Leon Rose is Here, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 3

Chris Molicki

Knicks Get Impressive Win On Leon Rose's First Day As President

Knicks news: The Knicks cooled down the red-hot Rockets with a 125-123 win

Lauren Russell

Knicks Look To Take The Win On Leon Rose's First Official Day as President

Knicks look to slow down the red-hot Rockets

Lauren Russell

Leon Rose Hire Made Official

The Leon Rose era has begun in New York City. What will the beginning of his tenure look like?

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/2: Leon Rose Coming Soon, Mitch Chases History, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 2

Chris Molicki

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/1/20: Young Duo Shines Against Chicago

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Sunday, March 1

Kris Pursiainen

RJ Barrett shows off his James Harden in most efficient outing of the year

R.J. Barrett unleashed a devastating stepback three, among a host of impressive plays in an 8-10 shooting performance that helped secure a home win for the Knicks.

David Vertsberger

The era of Mitchell Robinson is here

Mitchell Robinson has erupted in recent games, but it's only a sign of things to come for the stardom-bound young center.

David Vertsberger