Three Knicks Reach Injury Landmark
No one's coming out of the penalty box, but the New York Knicks are apparently inching toward full strength.
Per SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley, head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed that several injured Knicks engaged in full Wednesday practice sessions as they prepare for their return from the NBA All-Star break.
That includes long-ailing center Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to take the floor this season, which would be his team-best seventh in a Knick uniform. Robinson has endured ankle woes dating back to last year but has made steady progress, especially with the Knicks offering a de facto vote of confidence by keeping him in New York at the 2025 trade deadline.
Robinson hinted at his return to action earlier on Wednesday by posting a picture of his practice jersey to his Instagram story, along with the caption "go time."
Also back on the floor, per Begley, were two-way standouts OG Anunoby and Miles McBride: Anunoby has not played since leaving Feb. 1's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain, which has since been diagnosed as a sprained foot. New York has won four of their last five despite Anunoby's absence, the last of which came mostly without McBride, who left the last showdown before the break with a rib injury.
There is still no official timetable for any of the trio's return, though some clarity could be revealed when the injury report for the Knicks' Thursday return against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) is released.
February closes on a furious note for the Knicks: a visit to conference-leading Cleveland awaits on Friday night before they face their old rivals in Boston on Sunday. The month also features a tilt against the desperate Philadelphia 76ers before ending against a Memphis Grizzlies group no doubt seeking revenge against the Knicks for a one-sided defeat at Madison Square Garden earlier this winter.
