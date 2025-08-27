All Knicks

Three Players Knicks Can Sign for Last Roster Spot

The New York Knicks have an open roster spot they can use to sign a veteran.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley dribbles on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley dribbles on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have one roster spot available for a minimum contract, but they can go in a few different directions in free agency.

Here's a look at three players that could be signed by the Knicks in free agency with just a few weeks until the start of training camp:

Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been linked to Beasley ever since he was cleared of "being a target" in a federal investigation related to sports gambling.

The 28-year-old out of Florida State was expected to re-sign with the Detroit Pistons during the offseason, but the investigation forced the team to pivot and sign Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson instead.

Therefore, Beasley is still looking for an NBA home for the upcoming season, but it remains to be seen where that will be. Any contender for the title should be considered, including the Knicks, who could benefit from the scoring off the bench.

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet warms up prior game three of the second round for the NBA Playoffs
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet warms up prior game three of the second round for the NBA Playoffs. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Beasley could replace Shamet, who was part of New York's bench last year. However, there's also reason to believe Shamet could return to the Knicks for the 2025-26 season.

Shamet signed with the Knicks around this time last year but suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason that forced the team to waive him ahead of the start of the regular season. He averaged 5.7 points per game in 50 appearances for the Knicks once he officially re-joined the team in late December.

The two sides have reportedly been in contact with each other throughout the offseason, so a reunion could very well still be in the cards.

Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan and Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan and Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have long been linked to Simmons over the past few weeks and the team has often been considered as the "favorite" to sign him.

While there are concerns surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick and his effectiveness after a slew of injuries, he wouldn't be viewed as a major piece for the Knicks if he came on board.

Simmons would be a low-risk, high-reward depth piece signing for the veteran's minimum that could give the Knicks another long defender off the bench.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

