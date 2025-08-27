Three Players Knicks Can Sign for Last Roster Spot
The New York Knicks have one roster spot available for a minimum contract, but they can go in a few different directions in free agency.
Here's a look at three players that could be signed by the Knicks in free agency with just a few weeks until the start of training camp:
Malik Beasley
The Knicks have been linked to Beasley ever since he was cleared of "being a target" in a federal investigation related to sports gambling.
The 28-year-old out of Florida State was expected to re-sign with the Detroit Pistons during the offseason, but the investigation forced the team to pivot and sign Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson instead.
Therefore, Beasley is still looking for an NBA home for the upcoming season, but it remains to be seen where that will be. Any contender for the title should be considered, including the Knicks, who could benefit from the scoring off the bench.
Landry Shamet
Beasley could replace Shamet, who was part of New York's bench last year. However, there's also reason to believe Shamet could return to the Knicks for the 2025-26 season.
Shamet signed with the Knicks around this time last year but suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason that forced the team to waive him ahead of the start of the regular season. He averaged 5.7 points per game in 50 appearances for the Knicks once he officially re-joined the team in late December.
The two sides have reportedly been in contact with each other throughout the offseason, so a reunion could very well still be in the cards.
Ben Simmons
The Knicks have long been linked to Simmons over the past few weeks and the team has often been considered as the "favorite" to sign him.
While there are concerns surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick and his effectiveness after a slew of injuries, he wouldn't be viewed as a major piece for the Knicks if he came on board.
Simmons would be a low-risk, high-reward depth piece signing for the veteran's minimum that could give the Knicks another long defender off the bench.
