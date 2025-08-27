Mapping Out Knicks Nightmare Scenario
The New York Knicks are on an upward trajectory, winning a playoff series in each of the last three years.
This spring, the Knicks took another step forward by beating the defending champion Boston Celtics to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. The Knicks lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers when they got there, but they are still on the rise.
But what if it all comes crashing down? What would that look like for the Knicks as they embark on the season?
The Knicks have a pretty high floor due to their vast array of star quality in their players. If one player goes down, it isn't the worst case scenario because they have other talented players that can step up in someone's absence.
The first ingredient of a Knicks doomsday soup is a Jalen Brunson injury. Brunson's 17 missed games last season marked the highest total of his career. He barely qualified for the All-NBA awards. If the Knicks are bad this season, Brunson will likely miss at least half of the team's games.
Should Brunson sit out, the Knicks could rely more on players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby for an offensive boost. Miles McBride or Jordan Clarkson could step into Brunson's spot in the starting lineup for an added scoring boost as well. The Knicks won't be as dominant with Brunson, but they could still hold their own and be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
There is also the concern of the Knicks simply not clicking with Mike Brown's new system. Brown will be a different voice for the Knicks and chances are that it will take a learning curve to figure out the differences.
Assuming the Knicks struggle to figure out Brown's system, it could cost them a few more games earlier in the season.
While the Knicks could struggle with injuries and learning how their new coach operates, they still have the talent to be a top team in the East. Given the trajectories of some of the East's rebuilding teams, it's hard to imagine the Knicks being in the lottery, but the Play-In Tournament could be their worst case scenario.
