Three Surprising Knicks Trade Targets

The New York Knicks could find some sneaky good trade targets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shoots against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are scouring the league far and wide to determine which players could help improve their team by acquiring them before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Knicks don't have the assets to make another massive trade, but they could look to make a small deal or two to help make things marginally better.

CBS Sports writer James Herbert listed three players that aren't dominating trade rumors which could make sense for the Knicks.

Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks

Nance could be an option if Mitchell Robinson isn't healthy. The two salaries line up well and the Knicks could send a pair of second-round picks to sweeten the offer.

Nance, 32, is averaging 9.2 points per game for the Hawks this season.

Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls

Craig has experience playing alongside Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne during their run to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, so bringing him aboard could boost team chemistry and give them another defensive-minded wing.

The Knicks could offer the Bulls some of their young centers like Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti, along with a second-round pick to make this deal happen.

Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies

LaRavia, 23, is on an expiring contract, so it won't cost the Knicks much to pry him away from the Grizzlies.

The Knicks would be able to space the floor well and add a true 3-point shooting threat in the second unit. LaRavia is shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, and he could inject some youth into the team.

It would likely take Payne and Sims to match salaries, which the Knicks should certainly consider to add another 3-point sniper to the team.

The Knicks and the rest of the NBA have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6 to make trades.

