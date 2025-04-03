Knicks G League GM Wins Exec of the Year
The New York Knicks' G League GM is getting an A-plus for his work in Westchester.
The NBA G League has announced that Westchester general manager Ryan Borges is the winner of its Basketball Executive of the Year Award. The honor is announced hours before Westchester opens its 2025 postseason journey against the Maine Celtics in White Plains.
A Rhode Island native, Borges attended St. John's University in Queens and later began his basketball journey with an internship with the Brooklyn Nets. He joined the Knicks organization shortly after that and the rest is G League history.
“I don’t know if I want to be an NBA general manager,” Borges, then Westchester's assistant general manager, said in a 2021 interview with Steve Rogers of the Newport Daily News. “If it happens, cool. I enjoy being the guy in the background that gets things done. I like to scout and get info or anything that needs to be done. I’ll keep scouting and watching games. I joke with my friends that I don’t feel like I have a real job but I know that I have one.”
Under the watch of Borges, Westchester set a franchise record with 35 wins between the regular season and the in-season Winter Showcase campaign that opens the G League year.
Westchester took home the Winter Showcase title in December, becoming the first team to go back-to-back in the event. In the regular season, Westchester finished in a first place tie with the Osceola Magic and received a first-round bye as the Eastern Conference's second seed. It's Westchester's first postseason playoff berth 2019 and it's seeking the first such championship in franchise history.
The G League Knicks have boasted the talents of several lauded regulars while balancing NBA call-ups and conditioning assignments, such as those of current Manhattanites Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and Landry Shamet.
For most of the year, the Knicks were paced by the scoring abilities of 2014 first-round pick T.J. Warren. While Warren has reportedly left the team, New York native Moses Brown put up a historic campaign in the interior with 18.3 points and 16.7 rebounds a game. Amidst some NBA time with Indiana and Dallas, Brown also became the first Knick to partake in the G League Up Next Game at All-Star Weekend since Jordan Bachynski and Jimmer Fredette did so in 2016.
