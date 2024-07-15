Thunder Center Helping Knicks Rookie
Even $87 million doesn't seem to be enough to get Isaiah Hartenstein to fully quit the New York Knicks.
Before Hartenstein dons his Oklahoma City Thunder jersey, one last metropolitan mission apparently awaits in the development of Ariel Hukporti. The Knicks rookie credited Hartenstein with showing him the NBA ropes as part of a bond built in Germany.
“He’s like, ‘Make sure you bring energy to the table, a lot of defense, rebounding, make sure you keep your game simple, don’t complicate it,’ ” Hukporti said following his unofficial Knicks debut, a 94-90 loss to the Charlotte Hornets' prospects in Vegas Summer League play (h/t Stefan Bondy, New York Post). “Just listen to the coaches whatever they want on defense. Make sure you’re capable of adapting and all that.”
Hukporti, the 58th and final pick of last month's draft, figures to make a larger impression on Westchester's Knicks rather than Manhattan's as the signer of a two-way deal.
An outside shot at an NBA leap still lingers as New York continues to seek out successors to Hartenstein in the paint: the Knicks retain incumbent starter Mitchell Robinson but the top backup center figures to be Jericho Sims, who has struggled to create a lasting spot in the New York rotation.
Hartenstein's path to a three-year, $87 million deal from Oklahoma City had a similar origin: he originally entered the league as a second-round pick of Houston's before several nomadic endeavors eventually placed him in New York.
Hartenstein established himself as one of the Association's more reliable depth stars as he ensured that the Knicks' paint work didn't lose a step after Robinson's injury woes. Hukporti, who harbors dreams of taking over Hartenstein's No. 55 uniform, said that he was looking forward to sharing the floor with the veteran ... but ditched that dream after he saw OKC's revamped payroll.
"“I thought (we were going to be teammates)," Hukporti told Bondy. "But then I saw the money,”
Hukporti's first taste of NBA action saw him earn six points and five rebounds in 17 minutes as he split duties at the five with Dmytro Skapintsev. He and the rest of the Knicks' prospects will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against those of the Brooklyn Nets (4:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
