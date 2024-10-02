Tom Thibodeau Addresses Knicks New-Look Staff
A certain veteran center made his debut for the New York Knicks this week in Charleston ... Mark Bryant, of course.
Bryant is one of head coach Tom Thibodeau's new lieutenants on the bench as one of the big acquisitions to the arsenal of assistants. The Seton Hall alum and 15-year NBA veteran is joined by Basketball Hall-of-Famer Maurice Cheeks as they partly take over for tenured associate boss Johnnie Bryant, who took the same position in Cleveland.
"(Bryant) is just a great coach and we're thrilled to have him," Thibodeau said in training camp video at The Citadel from James L. Edwards of The Athletic. "We also have Mo Cheeks that was added to the staff. I think I have a great staff, so I think that is important. Then, of course, we have quality players. We have a really good group of young coaches as well, so it's a good blend. We have good experience, we have some guys who are in the middle, and some young guys. Everybody's working together."
Bryant has developed a reputation as a paint whisperer since entering the coaching realm in 2004. On paper, his services will be vital this time around: while the Knicks are set to gain Karl-Anthony Towns, they'll likely look to try and develop Jericho Sims as a more legitimate spell option at the five, especially as they bide their time until Mitchell Robinson returns from a nagging ankle injury.
Thibodeau, however, seems more interested in his wisdom from all sides, even as he has rounded out his staff with knowledge from all sides of the ball: back in the fold, of course, is Rick Brunson, a former reserve point guard and the father of newly-minted captain Jalen, while the young contingent is led by recurring Summer League boss Dice Yoshimoto.
New York has not named an official replacement for Bryant, hinting at a committee-like approach to the bench game once the 2024-25 season tips off. Cheeks would perhaps be the one talent best suited for that role, having picked up prior experience as a head coach in Philadelphia, Portland, and Detroit.
The new-look Knicks staff will make its unofficial debut on Sunday when New York tips off the preseason in Charlotte (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
