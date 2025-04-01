Tom Thibodeau Shares Honest Statement on Making Knicks History
The New York Knicks have had their fair share of ups and downs through their 2024-25 campaign.
However, through it all, they've officially clinched their spot in the postseason around the corner, have a top-five offensive rating in the entire NBA, while also nearing their second-straight 50-win season for the first time since 1995. Pretty impressive stuff.
In that process, it's also placed Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau right behind the legendary Pat Riley for the fourth-most wins in New York history at 222 total victories, and less than 30 wins behind the great Jeff Van Gundy for that spot at number three.
It's a massive accomplishment for the Knicks' coach be among the winningest leaders in franchise history, especially in such a storied place like New York. Yet, when asked about the chance to tie Riley's mark on the list, Thibodeau gave all of the credit to his players.
"I think all of that stuff; it's a byproduct of having great players, and you share that with your team," Thibodeau said. "All of the individual stuff, that's really not that important. Obviously, have great respect for Pat Riley and certainly Jeff [Van Gundy], what they've done in their careers. But, the history of the franchise, great coaches, great players, organizationally what it represents–– it's an honor to be here."
Obviously, the job can't be done without the ones doing the work on both ends of the floor on a nightly basis, and Thibodeau ensured to give the ones doing so their due credit.
Thibodeau won't be able to reach further than the top four for this year with under 10 games to go in the regular season, but earning that spot in the top three and passing Van Gundy in the process will be well within reach for next season, barring any drastic changes.
As far as becoming the winningest coach in Knicks history, Thibodeau still has a ways to go to work his way that far up the ladder. Red Holzman still holds that honor at a staggering 613 wins, leaving New York's current head coach nearly 400 victories away from landing atop the mountain.
