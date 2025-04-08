Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Knicks Injuries
The New York Knicks are trending up at the right time.
After suffering from numerous injuries the entirety of the season, whether that centers around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, or multiple other pieces on the roster, New York has had to deal with their fair share of absences this season.
However, now standing about two weeks out from the NBA postseason ensuing, the Knicks are now in a much improved spot with their injury luck. During their Sunday matchup against the Phoenix Suns, New York put together a statement 112-98 win to log their 50th victory on the season, but more importantly, did it with all five starters and every major depth piece in the fold.
It’s a major change of tune from what the Knicks have had to bear with this season, but it’s an extremely welcomed adjustment after a year full of struggles in the availability department.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about the Knicks’ much-improved health following the win over Phoenix.
”It’s just good to have everyone back, so we can get some rhythm going in” Thibodeau said. “And we want to keep improving, that’s been our goal from the start of the season: to improve every day.”
Now, the Knicks don’t have all of the time they’d like in order to mesh ahead of a critical playoffs ahead, but they do get a valuable batch of showing across the next two weeks to get re-adjusted and get that aspired rhythm before their first round series gets underway.
For the Knicks, they’ll have just four showings left in their 2024-25 campaign, essentially locked into their spot as the three-seed once the postseason gets rolling. It doesn’t place a ton of stakes for the remainder of the regular season, but effectively provides some flexibility and ample room for error this group to find their groove before facing whoever their first round opponent ends up being.
In the meantime, the goals remain clear for this Knicks group: stay healthy, and stay improving every day.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!