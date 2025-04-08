Knicks Can Clinch Playoff Seed vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks have a lot to play for tonight when they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Not only are the Knicks playing to avoid a season series sweep against the Celtics, but they can officially clinch the No. 3 seed if they win.
"The Knicks need one more victory (or a Pacers loss) to clinch the 3 seed. We’ll see if they get anything close to the full-strength Celtics on Tuesday, but if Karl-Anthony Towns’ pick-and-roll defense isn’t under scrutiny then, it will be two nights later in Detroit, where we could get a first-round preview. Cade Cunningham totaled 65 points as the Pistons won the last two meetings at Madison Square Garden," NBA.com contributor John Schuhmann writes.
The Knicks will have more chances to clinch that third seed in the East if they are unable to do so tonight, which places more emphasis on the need to beat the Celtics just to add some swagger and confidence under their sails.
The Knicks want to go into the postseason with as much confidence as possible that they can beat the top teams in the league, like the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks have gone 1-9 against the Celtics, Cavs, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the four teams that have better records than New York.
Outside of that, the Knicks are 49-19, which is very impressive. However, the Knicks will likely need to beat at least two, and possibly three of the teams that they have struggled against four times each in order to accomplish their goal of winning their first NBA championship since 1973.
Tipoff between the Knicks and Celtics is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden.
