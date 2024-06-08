All Knicks

Trade Proposal Moves Knicks Up in NBA Draft

The New York Knicks could move up in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have two first-round picks late in the round, but there's a world where they could move up in the NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report suggests a deal with the Miami Heat, who hold the No. 15 overall pick.

"The Knicks may need to be smitten with a fringe-lottery prospect to push the "Let's do it!" button. Then again, with Isaiah Hartenstein (Early Bird) and OG Anunoby (player option) heading for free agency, they will have various tax implications of their own to navigate. (Bojan Bogdanović's partially guaranteed deal is a defining offseason factor for them.) Consolidating Nos. 24 and 25 into No. 15 saves them a bit of money while conceptually increasing the quality of the rookie they house," Bleacher Report writes.

In a draft like this, the difference between the No. 15 pick and the Nos. 24 and 25 picks isn't much. There isn't a huge dropoff in between there and the prospects in the draft will ultimately succeed based on their fit with the team that takes them.

If the Knicks can engineer the right fit for a prospect, a trade like this could be worth it. While the Knicks could have double the opportunity to do so by keeping the picks, this trade is equally about opening a potential roster spot than it is moving up for a potentially better rookie.

A deal like this could be exactly what the Knicks need to set themselves up for success as they try and make another deep playoff run.

Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

