Trae Young Still Finds Knicks Fans Taunt 'Super Funny'
Amidst the continued mediocrity of his Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young is at least assured of a few laughs on his way to the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament thanks to New York Knicks fans.
Young is no longer Public Enemy No. 1 in Manhattan (that honor likely shared by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton after last postseason) but he continues to face aftershocks from the opening round of the 2021 playoffs, one that saw him averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in a five-game series victory.
Though the chants have somewhat died down in the wake of the Knicks' continued resurgence, "F*** Trae Young" remains a lasting entry in the metropolitan hardwood glossary. Despite the animosity, Young finds the animosity "super funny," describing the lengths that Knicks fans have gone to voice their displeasure on Paul George's "Podcast P."
"That (stuff) is hilarious," Young said. "I'll never forget, this young, little girl, if I had to guess maybe 10-to-12 just giving me the finger like right behind the scorer's table. I'm looking at her dad, I don't say nothing to her, I just look at the dad, I'm like 'that's cool?'"
The subject of Young's reputation with Knicks fans surfaced when George pondered how he'd be received in the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. George fled Southern California to sign a four-year, $212 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason.
Though the feeling is far from mutual, Young has comes to almost appreciate the vitriol, which he claims started "10 minutes left in the first quarter of Game 1."
"I think it just comes with the game, bro," Young noted.
Young could perhaps use a laugh wherever he can get it: though his Hawks rode metropolitan momentum to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals (where they fell to eventual champion Milwaukee), they have not won a playoff round since. The team went 36-46 last season and fell to Chicago in the opening round of the Eastern Play-In, where it was the last group granted admittance.
Though that playoff series granted Young a seemingly eternal reputation as a Knick killer, Young has historically struggled against Manhattan's finest: in 19 regular season showings, he has posted a 5-14 record against the Knicks, shooting less than 34 percent from three-point range and losing over three turnovers a game.
To his credit, Young was sure to complement the Madison Square Garden experience, labeling The World's Most Famous Arena as one of his favorite places to play on the road.
"That gym be buzzing ... they play that (organ), it's crazy," Young said, praising how Knicks fans appear to have "the most fun" at the game. "That place is fun."
Young averaged 25.7 points and a career-best 10.8 assists but was limited to 54 games due to a finger injury. Ironically enough, he reached his third NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Julius Randle, one of his victims in that 2021 series against the Knicks.
