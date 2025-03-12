Two Blazers Could Return vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are getting healthier by the day.
The Blazers have struggled with injuries all year long, but things are beginning to look up as they host the Knickerbockers in their annual trip to the pacific northwest.
Here's a look at all of the Blazers currently on the injury report:
Matisse Thybulle (Questionable - Ankle)
Thybulle has been out for the entire season dealing with this ankle injury, but his upgrade to questionable on the injury report is a positive sign for the Blazers.
Thybulle is in line to make his 2024-25 debut for the Blazers against the Knicks, but New York shouldn't expect to see the Australian defensive stalwart play many minutes in his first action back since the Olympics over the summer.
Robert Williams III (Questionable - Knee)
Williams hasn't played since Feb. 20, but he could be back tonight against the Knicks.
Williams has only played in 20 games this season for the Blazers as he has dealt with injuries, but his upgrade on the injury report is another positive sign for Portland as it tries to finish out the regular season with something positive to look forward to over the summer.
Jerami Grant (Doubtful - Knee)
Grant did not play in Portland's last game against the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury, and he's expected to miss another game tonight against the Knicks.
This should be a big reprieve for the Knicks, and they have to take advantage with him on the sideline.
Deandre Ayton (Out - Calf)
Ayton has been out for a month with a calf strain, but he should be re-evaluated within the next couple of days.
Fortunately for the Knicks, they won't have to deal playing against the former No. 1 overall pick.
