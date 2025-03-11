PJ Tucker Talks Knicks Role
New York Knicks forward PJ Tucker may only be with the team for a short time given that his 10-day contract just kicked in, but he's looking forward to what the next week or so can mean for him and his new team.
Tucker, 39, hasn't played in the NBA this season, but he's been stashed on the bench with the Los Angeles Clippers, so he has still been around the game.
Tucker views this opportunity with the Knicks as an "easy" one and he thinks being a veteran with this group in New York is a role that fits like a glove.
“It’s actually easy [being a leader on a 10-day contract],” Tucker said via New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy. “Because most of the young guys — like right now before I came to talk to you [media] guys, we were sitting on the court and I was talking to guys, talking about the situation that’s going to happen [against the Kings], what the team needs, how we can get better, what we need to do.
“And so it’s funny how they kind of just come to you, gravitate to you, being that voice of reason.”
Tucker might not play much, but if he does, he can help the Knicks on defense and in the 3-point department. At one point while playing with the Houston Rockets from 2017-21, he was the best corner 3-point specialist in the league.
Time has passed since then and the Knicks have better options to play than him, but the team brought him onto the roster for a reason. The Knicks hope that whatever value Tucker can provide can last throughout the rest of the year.
Tucker and the Knicks are back in action tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.
