Knicks' OG Anunoby Reveals His Favorite Player
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is a basketball junkie.
Anunoby loves playing, watching and breathing basketball, and that's exactly the type of player the Knicks would want.
There are many players like Anunoby around the league, and these specific archetype of players all gravitate towards one another as well. Anunoby shared with the Athletic insider James Edwards III that the one player he enjoys watching the most is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.
"He also consumes the game religiously to further be a master of his craft. One of his favorite players to watch is the Oklahoma City Thunder guard … you guessed it … Alex Caruso. It makes sense, though. Both Anunoby and Caruso are among the best defenders in the league. It would be like if Floyd Mayweather Jr. and James Toney were both in their primes at the same time and watched each other spar," Edwards writes.
“I like players who play hard on defense, so I’ll watch Alex Caruso and the stuff he’s doing — the active hands and aggressiveness,” Anunoby told Edwards. “If he’s doing this, I can do that, too.”
It certainly isn't the first name that comes to mind, but that goes to show how much Anunoby loves basketball. He is always looking for ways to get better, and Caruso does that.
Caruso, like Anunoby, won a championship early in his career, and now the two are looking to chase another one. Caruso has a good shot this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are cruising in the Western Conference over their competition.
Meanwhile, Anunoby is doing his best to ensure that the Knicks are in position to do the same, and he's always looking for ways to get closer to that goal.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!