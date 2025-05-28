Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Push Knicks to Brink
If the New York Knicks are to return to the NBA Finals, it’ll take more than one comeback this time around.
A packed box score from Tyrese Haliburton placed the Indiana Pacers one win away from the NBA Finals, as they earned a 130-121 win over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
Haliburton put up 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in the monumental victory, earned in front of his father John. The elder Haliburton’s de facto exile from Gainbridge Fieldhouse was lifted on Tuesday as he was put up in the luxury box for the proceedings.
Now up 3-1 in the best-of-seven set, Indiana is one win away from its first NBA Finals showing since 2000. The Knicks will have to pull off just the 14th comeback from 3-1 down and the first in franchise history. New York previously forced a seventh game in a similar situation back in 1995’s conference semifinals but fell short in Game 7
Game 5 will return to Manhattan, as Madison Square Garden re-opens its doors on Thursday night (8 pm ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!