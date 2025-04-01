Jazz Center Back on Knicks' Trade Radar
The New York Knicks have been linked to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler in trade rumors in the past, and with the offseason on the horizon, things may return to that state.
If the Knicks are looking for more help in the front court during the offseason, it may be wise to reach out to the Jazz regarding Kessler's availability.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a trade that would send Kessler to the Big Apple for Miles McBride, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round selection.
"The Knicks' defense has been formidable this season, but adding a shot-blocking specialist like Walker Kessler could elevate it to elite status. Standing at 7 feet tall, Kessler has been a defensive anchor for the Utah Jazz, averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game with an impressive 66.7% field goal percentage," Bitar writes.
"His ability to protect the rim and control the boards would provide the Knicks with a reliable presence in the paint, complementing their perimeter defense. Offensively, Kessler's efficiency is noteworthy, and his contract is very team-friendly ($4,878,938 next season with a $7,064,703 qualifying offer the season after)."
Adding Kessler to the Knicks would give them the ability to use more double-big lineups more often alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. He would also be an upgrade to Mitchell Robinson, who is a free agent in 2026.
Losing McBride is the one reason why the Knicks should be hesitant to make this deal. McBride has emerged into one of the team's key role players, averaging 9.4 points per game for the team.
McBride is also on a very team-friendly deal until 2027, so the Knicks need to decide if this is the deal that would make it worth trading him. Better trades could come down the line, so that's a decision the team will have to mull over.
