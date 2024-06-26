All Knicks

Mikal Bridges has been traded to the New York Knicks, where he'll rejoin some of his former Villanova teammates.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 5, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson (R) jokes around with guard Mikal Bridges (L) during the championship parade at Dilworth Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are looking a little different today after Mikal Bridges relocated burroughs late on Tuesday night.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Brooklyn Nets star was traded to the Knicks for veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, five future first-round picks, a second-round pick and a pick swap.

Bridges, who won two NCAA National Championships with the Villanova Wildcats in 2016 and 2018, now reunites with his former teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo on the Knicks.

The foursome got together on FaceTime on Tuesday night to react to the trade.

With Bridges in the fold, the Knicks continue to build on having some of the best chemistry in the NBA. But the Knicks aren't done in adding pieces.

They are reportedly interested in signing former Villanova guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, and could look to re-sign OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Both players are unrestricted free agents that could look to return to the Knicks, but each of them have interest from other teams around the league.

Regardless of who else joins the Knicks, the team has its core four who will lay the foundation in hopes of winning the franchise's first championship in over 50 years.

Jeremy Brener

