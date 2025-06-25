Where Are Knicks in Post-Finals Power Rankings?
The New York Knicks are moving forward after the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to claim the franchise's first NBA championship since 1979 when they were the Seattle SuperSonics.
The Knicks are eager to compete for the championship again next year after making it closer than they have been since 2000.
ESPN conducted a way-too-early power rankings before the NBA Draft and the Knicks came in at No. 7 on the list.
"In his statement announcing the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau, Knicks president Leon Rose wrote in the opening sentence, 'Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans.' That line, and the move to oust Thibodeau three days after New York's deepest playoff run in 25 years, told you everything you need to know about the club's expectations going forward, regardless of who it hires to take the coaching job," ESPN insider Chris Herring wrote.
"The Knicks reached the conference finals with a highly talented starting five — albeit one that was outscored during the second half of the season and in the playoffs — and a thin bench. One group or the other, if not both, will need an upgrade to win it all next season."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Knicks were the Pacers, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA champion Thunder.
The Knicks should look a little different next season than they do now, but the core should be the same for the most part.
The Knicks will have a chance to add to their roster with one pick during this week's NBA Draft before negotiating with free agents ahead of the start of free agency on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
