Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Named Trade Candidate
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is entering the final year of his contract, so the rubber will soon hit the road when it comes to his future.
Robinson, 27, was on the sidelines for most of the Knicks campaign after recovering from offseason ankle injury, but he made a return for the final month or so of the regular season. That ramp-up time helped him prepare for the playoffs, where he was a key part of New York's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
However, with one year left on his deal, Robinson is a potential trade candidate for the Knicks this offseason.
"Mitchell Robinson is on this list for three reasons. He’s injury-prone, an upcoming free agent in 2026, and has a tradable contract," Last Word on Sports contributor Robert Zschoche wrote.
"Robinson has missed 65 and 51 games the past two seasons, and big men don’t get healthier with age. New York’s already thin rotation might need someone more reliable as the backup center. He’s also eligible for an extension as he begins the final year of his contract, making him an instant trade candidate. Lastly, his $13M salary is an attractive asset in a trade. He might just have to be included in a blockbuster deal if the Knicks make one."
Robinson could be an intriguing fit for several teams in need of a center, but the Knicks likely won't want to get rid of him for just anything.
He proved in this playoff run that he can be a valuable asset for the Knicks, which is why a new deal could come this summer.
If the Knicks are unable to secure a new deal for Robinson, it may be in their best interest to trade him while his value is at an all-time high.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!