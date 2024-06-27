Why Knicks Drafted Marquette PG
The New York Knicks are adding some depth to their backcourt by selecting Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Kolek, 23, is one of the older rookies in the draft class, but that could be why the Knicks are intrigued to trade up for him.
According to sources, the Knicks traded up to grab Kolek with the Portland Trail Blazers for three second-round picks. The Knicks had an excess of future second-round picks after acquiring five last night in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 26 overall selection, which turned into Weber State point guard Dillon Jones.
Kolek is someone who can facilitate the offense when Jalen Brunson is on the bench.
"Kolek, who is ranked No. 29 in ESPN's Top 100, has drawn serious looks from teams that are selecting higher than this in the first round. He has experience, playmaking savvy and intense competitiveness that could provide a pathway into backup point guard minutes early in his pro career. He's likely not going to offer a ton defensively, where he's limited because of his size (6-3, 190 pounds) and athletic ability, but he's also not going to take plays off or want for effort," ESPN writes.
The Knicks are in need of some depth at the guard position, especially if they have to trade Miles McBride, whose three-year, $13 million contract could be sought out on the trade market by opposing teams.
New York could have possibly taken Kolek with one of their picks yesterday, but they opted to keep trade No. 24 to the Washington Wizards to move down two spots. Then, that pick was dealt to the Thunder. They ended up taking French guard Pacome Dadiet at No. 25, and now he has Kolek to round out the Knicks draft class for 2024.
Kolek will have to earn minutes in a tight Knicks rotation, but there is a path to playing time if he is able to seize the moment and prove to coach Tom Thibodeau that he belongs on the court instead of the bench.
