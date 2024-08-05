Why Knicks Shouldn't Re-Sign Julius Randle
New York Knicks star Julius Randle is eligible for a new four-year extension this weekend, but that doesn't mean he will sign a new contract or that he should.
Randle, who turns 30 in November, is looking to sign possibly the last major contract of his career, but the Knicks might not be willing to match the salary he is seeking.
While the Knicks really like Randle, there are some cons when it comes to signing him for a long-term contract.
Let's point out the obvious: Randle missed 36 games last season and is coming off a major shoulder surgery. A knee or lower leg injury would be more concerning, but it still doesn't change the fact that he is coming off missing a lot of time.
On top of that, Randle would be going into his mid-30's making a lot of money for the Knicks if he signed a new deal. Randle has gotten better with age throughout his career, but 30 tends to be a sweet spot for potential declines, and Randle is coming off the best stretch of his NBA life, making three of the last four All-Star teams.
If there was a guarantee that Randle would be able to match this production, signing a new deal would be no issue. However, it is far from a guarantee that he even keeps his All-Star status. With Mikal Bridges on the team, that could take away part of Randle's offensive responsibilities, therefore decreasing his value.
If the Knicks don't sign Randle to a long-term deal, they will need to trade him. It doesn't make sense to be a contender and let a high-value player walk for nothing. The Knicks could get a lot of value for Randle and the package could complete the rotation for New York.
Signing Randle to a long-term deal locks in a core that hasn't even seen an Eastern Conference Finals together. Of course, a healthy year in 2023-24 would have seen them go further, but it remains to be seen that the Knicks can return to that spot.
The Knicks would be going all-in with this group by committing to Randle, and that would be a big risk, one New York should be a little bit wary of taking.
