4 Knicks Whose Minutes Could Be Reduced in 2026-27

The Knicks' road to a repeat won't be easy. The Eastern Conference is as good and as deep as it's been in years. They'll have to fight the post-championship hangover that many teams succumb to. There's now a larger target on their backs. And they will have to deal with the fact that they were playing basketball into mid June, something only one other team in the league can say.

With all of that likely impacting a regular season that is greuling to begin with, head coach Mike Brown and his staff may want to contemplate reducing the minutes of a few guys. This was already an emphasis heading into last season after the hellacious amount of playing time the starters had played under Tom Thibodeau.

But in an attempt to prioritize the postseason amongst everything else, these are the players whose minutes could see even further reduction, from the starting lineup to the bench.

1. Jalen Brunson

The Knicks aren't a one-man show. They are a collection of amazing players who are incredibly adept at their roles. But the team still only goes as far as Jalen Brunson takes them.

And as Knicks fans have seen over the last few years, he and his historic postseason offense alone can take the team relatively far.

He's their best player, their leader, and most clutch player. That doesn't mean that they have to, or should, overuse the point guard during the regular season, though.

May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talks to guard Jalen Brunson (11) as they sit on the bench during the fourth quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brunson isn't getting any younger and he's coming off of a few-season stretch in which he has repeatedly hurt his ankle, fractured his left hand, and needed offseason wrist surgery. It would behoove the Knicks to slightly decrease his minutes.

With Jose Alvarado further integrating into the team after a full offseason and training camp, we could see the coaching staff be even more comfortable with the team's Brunson-less minutes. If Alvarado, who wants to be in the running for Sixth Man of the Year, can build off of a strong Finals, maybe Brunson can get a little bit more rest during the regular season.

2. OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, is in the running for the most important Knick after Brunson. The wing has always been an elite three-and-D threat who could play next to any star in any system. But during the postseason, he elevated himself from an elite role player to a legitimate two-way star.

Like Brunson, though, Anunoby has had his share of injuries. While none of them have been what many would call major, he has dealt with elbow and hamstring issues. He, like all of the starters, saw his minutes go down last season. But, he still averaged 33.2 mpg this season.

With many hoping to see a leap from backup wing Mohamed Diawara, it could be the perfect time to keep Anunoby fresh, while further developing the second-year contributor. However, it'll be a tough call for Brown, as keeping Brunson and Anunoby more fresh sounds a lot easier to do than it actually will be come the regular season.

That being said, even if it means sacrificing a few games here and there, there's no need for the Knicks to try and dominate the regular season as the success of their campaign will be decided in May and June.

3. Josh Hart

This isn't necessarily an indictment on Josh Hart or his importance to his team. We've seen time and time again during his Knicks tenure just how much he means to this team. But Hart is as enigmatic and polarizing as a starter on a championship team can be.

He's so clearly a positive for the team, yet he and his strengths can often come with caveats and complexity. Hart's lack of shooting aggressiveness has hurt his teammates on multiple occasions, and his defense during the regular season can leave fans scratching their heads. Yet, his postseason efforts, tenacious rebounding, and clutch shotmaking are also often enough to make you temporarily forget about his shortcomings.

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) stands with New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) on the bench during the fourth quarter of game two of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That being said, there are arguments that Hart, who saw a larger dip in playing time than any other Knick last season, should see a few less minutes again. First off, Hart's trainer (Stefan Valdes) credited the guard's improved three-point shooting partly to his reduced minutes.

“I would say no matter how many minutes he plays, he’s going to give you the same output—but he had fresher legs,” Valdes said. “So fresher legs allow his body to be more efficient. That’s why he averaged 41 percent from 3 [this year] compared to 33 percent the year before when he was playing so many minutes."

Could another few minutes taken off of his playing time lead to an even more efficient Hart? Maybe, maybe not. But it can't hurt.

Also, Hart is a player whose minutes and role may be the most easily taken by reserves Deuce McBride, Landry Shamet, and the aforementioned Diawara. That's not to say that those three can replace or replicate what Hart does. Though they do all also offer certain skillsets that Hart cannot provide.

Using a few of Hart's minutes to get a little bit more shooting from McBride and or Shamet, or some more development for Diawara, could end up paying dividends for the team in the long run.

4. Jordan Clarkson

Knicks fans have come to appreciate Jordan Clarkson despite a rocky beginning to his tenure in New York. He famously reinvented his game, despite being the oldest player on the team, to help accommodate the team's needs. And came up quietly big numerous times.

The veteran reserve could very well build on his newfound skillsets and be a useful bench piece in 2026-27. But with the theme of the Knicks season being prioritizing the postseason, it's plausible that the team decides to emphasize the investment they've put into Diawara.

Surely, Brown will still rely on the veteran to provide minutes when the other bench players don't have it. And with the 82-game regular season inevitably leading to injuries, Clarkson won't be completely missing from the rotation.

But, if the Knicks want to repeat, maximizing Diawara during the regular season could be of great importance. And that very well could mean a lot less Clarkson to start off the year.

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