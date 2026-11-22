Playing for the first time this season without Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) and OG Anunoby (hamstring), the New York Knicks kept playing with fire, building a big lead by halftime, only to fritter it away and end up hanging on for dear life. Thursday in Minnesota the Wolves fought from 19 down to nearly tying the game in its dying seconds; this time Portland took it up a notch, trailing by 26 before storming back to take the lead with three seconds left.

Mikal Bridges responded with the buzzer-beating game-winning three, making it 97-96 and eight wins in 10 games for the Knicks. Plenty more numbers where those came from. Let’s look at the best of the box score.

1) -34

In the first half the Knicks looked like the varsity picking on the JV team, draining their first eight threes en route to a 40-point opening quarter. Jalen Brunson put up 19 in the frame. 18 of their 25 baskets by intermission were assisted. The team celebrated 60 years of alumni at halftime. Not a cloud to be seen in their blue and orange sky.

In the second half Brunson cooled, and predictably an offense missing its 20-and-10 three-point-marksman point center began to struggle. The Blazers defense went on the attack and took the Knicks out of rhythm without fouling them, keeping them off the line. After scoring 40 in the first, New York scored 54 the rest of the game.

If Bridges doesn’t make his shot, the story coming out of this one might have been Hart missing all seven of his, and the starters featuring two non-shooters in he and Andre Drummond, and how that lost spacing cascades down the lineup. The Knicks are an orchestral masterpiece of an offense, but take away a single note and the music suffers.

But Bridges did make the shot, so that’s the story. The Knicks being outscored 102-68 their last two second halves is probably just a red herring, and not a trend. But after being -34 in those halves and knowing what it took to survive them, the Knicks will be especially motivated not to repeat the trick next game against the Pacers.

2) 10

On the one hand, the Knicks scoring just 16 points in the fourth was disappointing. But there is no shadow without light.

10 of those 16 were scored by Jose Alvarado, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet. The Knick bench outscored the Blazers’ 28-22, no small potatoes in a one-point duel. Dadiet found Landry Shamet for a three-pointer early in the fourth, then followed up a Kolek three with his own Tower of Babel trey, the ball bouncing way up high off the rim before tumbling down and through the net. Dadiet played with energy and made an impact on defense, staying with Sidy Cissoko as he drove down the lane and forcing a miss, then later swiping the ball from Toumani Camara when he attacked.

With two starters out, Mike Brown nearly emptied his bench; the only Knick not to see the floor was Mo Diawara, a pattern for him of late. But there’s playing your pawns to soak up the shorthanded minutes load and there’s playing them down the stretch of a late-and-close game against one of the league’s better teams this year. Dadiet and Kolek played big minutes in the fourth. The more seasoning that’s spread around, the tastier the Knicks’ brand of ball will be by year’s end.

One fun bench nugget: in the first quarter Drummond swished a three-pointer, the first by a Knick center other than Towns in 48 games. Ariel Hukporti made one last February in Washington.

3) 8

The players were surely mindful heading into this game of all they were without, namely KAT and OG. The beauty of the game is the superstars’ understudies are all world-class talents, too, and often surprise and delight us when they trade in the pine for some shine.

The Knicks rank 27th out of 30 teams in blocks. With Drummond and James Wiseman playing 20-plus minutes each, the defense nearly doubled its season average in swatting eight shots, three apiece for the two Knick bigs.

When a game is decided by the absolute slimmest of margins, eight blocks can add up to be the fat lady singing. If just one of those possessions goes the other way, it's a whole different story. The Knicks surely prefer this version.

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