The Knicks managed to sneak away with their fourth straight win on Saturday, beating the Blazers at home, 97-96. While Jalen Brunson played hero for most of the game, Mikal Bridges found himself in a familiar place with his late-game heroics.

The Knicks got off to one of the hottest starts you’ll see, scoring 40 points on 70% shooting from the field and 9-of-12 from three in the first quarter, recording a 166.7 offensive rating, along with a 100.0 defensive rating, and +66.7 net rating. However, they had just an 87.7 ORTG and 34.3% FG% over the final three quarters, scoring just 57 points.

The Knicks held a 26-point lead before Jrue Holiday’s buzzer-beating three before halftime and even ended up trailing before the final shot of the game. With that in mind, we’ll kick off our winners and losers from their eighth win in 10 games this month.

Winner No. 1: Mikal Bridges

Does anyone like déjà vu? Well, for the second time in three seasons, Mikal Bridges walked off the Blazers with a game-winning three-pointer.

While you would’ve wanted him to be more aggressive in the game, as he only took eight shots in just 27:40 on the floor, he was very efficient, going 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc for his 12 points in the game. None of the shots were bigger than the one that landed him in double digits.

Slowly but surely, it looks like Bridges is finding his groove again. Over his last five games, he’s averaging 12.0 PPG, while shooting 58.1% from the field and 44.4% from three. He has scored in double digits in three of those five games.

It felt like all night he was everywhere on the floor—he just wasn’t putting up shots. Outside from some rough passes in the second half, it felt like he played a very complete game. On the defensive end, he only allowed a single basket all night, according to AWS: A bucket from Portland big man Donovan Clingan.

Winner No. 2: Landry Shamet

Usually, it’s Bridges who ends up being on the short end of the stick when Landry Shamet is playing well—with multiple starters out on Saturday, they both got ample run. He ended up going 7-of-14 from the floor, along with six made threes.

For the third time this month, Shamet scored 20+ points. It’s the first time he’s had at least three games with 20+ points in a single season since 2021-22 with Phoenix. He’s only had one season (2020-21 with Brooklyn) where he had 20+ points in four different games—and that’s definitely attainable with it still being November on the calendar.

He’s been superb across 10 games this month, averaging 13.0 PPG with a 55.6% FG%, 47.4% 3P%, and 74.2% TS%. It’s the best 10-game run of his NBA career, outside of his postseason performance last year, in terms of true shooting percentage.

He’s been a steady pulse for this Knicks’ team through 16 games. With him on the floor this season, the Knicks have a 119.9 ORTG, 103.7 DRTG, and +16.1 NETRTG across 841 total possessions. With him off the floor this season, the Knicks have a 109.1 ORTG, 116.9 DRTG, and -7.8 NETRTG across 670 possessions.

Loser No. 1: Deuce McBride

Even with two starters out on Saturday, Deuce McBride couldn’t find himself cracking the 15-minute mark in terms of time on the floor. He was 1-of-4 from the field (three points) across 14:06 on the floor, but he was tied for a team-high +6 in the game.

It’s beginning to feel mind boggling that McBride can’t find time on the court with a Knicks’ team that needed all the offense it could get after the first quarter. The Knicks had a 119.2 ORTG, 62.0% TS%, and +23.1 NETRTG with Deuce on the floor on Saturday. Their offense dropped to a 104.8 ORTG, 51.6% TS%, and -9.8 NETRTG in the 33:54 he was on the bench.

It’s a contract year and McBride has served his time, and he deserves a payday, from some team if it’s not the Knicks. He’s averaging just over 17 minutes per game this season for the Knicks after averaging over 26 minutes per game last season. Part of the drop in minutes has been the breakout of Landry Shamet, but you have to wonder if there’s more to it.

Will Deuce be on the Knicks after the Trade Deadline on February 11? Maybe a team with a playable center available for a trade would have interest in him, but it’d definitely hurt for his tenure with the franchise to end as a way to get a backup big that’d play less than 15 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Winner No. 3: Pacome Dadiet

Pacôome Dadiet found himself playing big minutes in the Knicks’ rotation with the absence of OG Anunoby on Saturday, playing five minutes in the first quarter and six minutes in the fourth quarter. During each stint, the Knicks won his minutes, which is all that matters when you’re playing with a shorthanded group against a good team like Portland.

He definitely looked like an NBA player, going 2-of-3 from the field, along with a funky bounce on a three-pointer, for five points in the game. He also had two assists and a steal.

Just the fact that he was playable was huge news for the Knicks—and maybe for other teams who might want to take a flier on him before he hits free agency after the season.

Loser No. 2: Mohamed Diawara

You would’ve thought that with a wing like OG Anunoby out, that we would’ve seen Mohamed Diawara get some run on Saturday. Instead, he saw Pacôme Dadiet and Dalton Knecht, a two-way player, get on the floor instead of him. That’s not a promising development when it comes to a guy the Knicks gave a four-year contract this offseason.

It doesn’t help that Dadiet and Knecht are definitely more of a threat to make shots than Diawara. On the season, Diawara is just 2-of-14 (14.3%) from beyond the arc after shooting 36.9% from three in his rookie campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brown potentially goes to him if an opportunity presents itself again. Still, it’s sad to see him be so far down the line in terms of wing depth.

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