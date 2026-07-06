Why Knicks May Still Want Kevon Looney After Drummond Deal

The New York Knicks found themselves in a quandary when owner James Dolan mentioned on WFAN that going over the second apron would "have to be suicidal." Reports thereafter mentioned that, when it came to bringing back their own guys, it would be either Mitchell Robinson or Landry Shamet, and the offseason ended up playing out that way.

With Shamet returning and Robinson going to the Boston Celtics, Leon Rose and company were left scrambling to find an adequate center to replace Robinson's dynamic ability to control the boards. They ended up agreeing to a one-year deal with Andre Drummond, but that might not be enough. The Knicks are reportedly still on the hunt for a big man, and Kevon Looney could be a name they look at to fill out their roster.

What Looney offers the Knicks

If Looney signs with the Knicks, he will certainly bolster their depth and add more of a veteran presence. Not to mention, he would come at an affordable price, likely going for the vet's minimum, which is big for a Knicks team that has around $6 million left in second-apron cap space to play with..

Last year with the Pelicans, Looney averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks in just 14.7 minutes per game. While these aren't eye-popping numbers, the Knicks have made it clear they need more size on their roster, and he would be sufficient depth behind Drummond, who is expected to be part of the Knicks' second unit.

The one thing Looney has that another veteran center, such as Jonas Valančiūnas, doesn't is championship experience. Looney is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, and for a team like the Knicks, who are hoping to repeat, this could be a selling point in bringing him into the fold.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (left, 3), guard Stephen Curry (center, 30), and center Kevon Looney (right, 5) celebrate with their championship rings before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Looney became available after the New Orleans Pelicans declined his $8 million team option. His playing time was severely diminished there, and that came after complaints the year before that the Warriors weren't utilizing him more.

If it's about more playing time, the Knicks may not be the perfect fit for Looney, but if he wants another shot at a championship and being in more of a mentor role for younger players, there may not be a better place for him. Few in this league have been a part of a squad that has repeated, and he knows firsthand what that takes.