Jose Alvarado Proving Mike Brown Was Wrong Early in Knicks' Playoffs

Jose Alvarado's Game 4 performance this past Saturday was a game-changer for Mike Brown and helped change the tone of the New York Knicks' Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Alvarado's counting stats were strong within the context of having played under 14 minutes during the 114-98 win at the State Farm Arena: six points, three steals, and two assists, not to mention a +8 net rating and a 2/3 shooting night from beyond the arc. More importantly, though, he showed that he needs to be on the floor more. Brown admitted as much.

“He was huge. He hit 2 big 3s. He’s a guy they’re gonna leave open and he works very hard on his 3 point shooting. He’s took the right shots tonight and defensively, he was a pest," Brown said to reporters postgame.

Alvarado was all over the floor in Game 4, even catching his former New Orleans Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum's dribble for a steal after sneaking up behind him following a Hawks defensive rebound and attempted transition sequence during the third quarter. A pest, he was.

It just begs one question of Brown: where was this the whole series?

Jose Alvarado showing Mike Brown was wrong to keep him out of Knicks' playoff plans

It seems Alvarado was never a part of the postseason plan, since he didn't play at all in Game 1. And his Game 4 minutes essentially matched his combined court time from Games 2 and 3.

Brown spurned Alvarado in the early going for bench lineups that had a struggling Landry Shamet with neither Jalen Brunson nor any primary ball-handler to lead the second unit. This, unsurprisingly, resulted in disaster as this flawed lineup allowed Atlanta to chip away leads or even take the momentum back itself.

Yet, Brown has had a useful energizer in Alvarado on his bench the entire time. The pesky guard has already gotten under the skin of several Hawks during this series, but he showed he's more than just a distraction tool in Game 4 with his hustle.

"I get ready like I'm always going to play 40 minutes. Even if I play five, two, ten, I'm just going out there with the same mindset."



- Jose Alvarado pic.twitter.com/LWaEiQYCsH — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 26, 2026

Alvarado's knack for seeking out the ball helped keep Atlanta from making a dent while the reserves were on the court. The guard's steal in the third quarter -- which was one of three on the night -- even helped kick off an 11-0 run that put the game out of reach in the second half.

The Alvarado issue is merely a microcosm of how badly Brown has coached this postseason. He's struggled with lineups and who to run the offense through. And with Alvarado, he didn't properly make him part of the initial playoff plans despite his strengths (ball handling, defensive hustle) that were needed in a series against a challenging first round opponent.

New York being down 2-1 at any point against Atlanta, with this roster, is an indictment on Brown. He's lucky the roster is playing well together, and he's fortunate Alvarado has kept a great attitude despite being neglected to begin this playoff run.

Alvarado could've easily raised issues with his role so far these playoffs, but he's instead let his play do the talking, giving Brown no choice but to feature him more.